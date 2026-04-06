Ghana this week said that it will grant visa-free entry to all African passport holders effective May 25, to commemorate Africa Day.

President John Mahama said that the significant milestone is a push for continental integration and removes long-standing travel barriers for Africans visiting Ghana, positioning the country as a leader in promoting free movement across the continent, and builds on a stalled initiative by his predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The move reflects a growing trend among African nations to adopt more open visa regimes in order to stimulate tourism, trade, and cultural exchange and intra‑African trade.

The policy, to be rolled out alongside a new electronic visa system, forms part of what Accra describes as a broader effort to position the country as a hub of pan‑Africanism and to deepen mobility under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa said the reform would help consolidate Ghana’s credentials as “the cradle of pan‑Africanism”, while delivering tangible economic benefits.“Ghana seeks to consolidate its credentials as the cradle of pan‑Africanism, even as it expects a major boost in tourism and intra‑African trade,” he wrote on X, adding that the free visa for Africans would be part of the new e‑visa policy being launched next month.

President Mahama made the announcement during a state visit to Accra by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.“I'm also pleased to announce that effective May 25, 2026, when we commemorate Africa Day, Ghana will commence a free visa regime for all Africans. Africans travelling to Ghana will receive their e-visas online, free of charge. But between Ghana and Zimbabwe, in Laos, we have a visa-free environment already,” he said.“You can travel to each other’s countries without needing a visa. You just hop onto a plane and arrive in each other's country.”

While the visa fee will be waived, the government stressed that security would not be compromised.

President Mahama assured the public that effective screening systems have been put in place to assess all applicants before travel authorisation is granted.

Ghana will join a small but growing group of African states, including Kenya, Rwanda and Seychelles, that have removed visa requirements for fellow Africans.

For decades, travellers across the continent have faced restrictive visa regimes, hindering mobility and economic collaboration.

Prior to this change, Ghana already allowed visa‑free access to citizens of 26 African countries and visa‑on‑arrival options for many others.

Under the new directive, approved under the previous administration of Akufo‑Addo, those requirements are being eliminated entirely, allowing seamless travel into Ghana without prior visas.

The policy aligns with wider continental frameworks such as the AfCFTA, which emphasise the free movement of people, goods and services.

Visa barriersBy removing visa barriers, Ghana hopes to strengthen trade links, diplomatic ties and tourism, while advancing the long‑term vision of a more integrated continent.

Kenyan President William Ruto has in the past also voiced support for greater freedom of movement across Africa, saying such policies are crucial to regional integration.

In remarks to business and political leaders, he described visa‑free travel as a bold and progressive step towards facilitating the free movement of people, goods and services and fostering unity across the continent.

Analysts say Ghana’s visa‑free policy represents both a symbolic and practical step towards Pan‑African unity, addressing one of the enduring obstacles to mobility and economic cooperation within Africa.

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