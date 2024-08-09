The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has formally accused Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd and the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) of misleading trade descriptions and unfair marketing tactics in their products Original Taste and Less Sugar.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the commission’s management and posted on the official X handle of the organisation.

According to the statement, the commission found Coca-Cola Nigeria and NBC in violation of section 116 of the FCCPC Act as well as section 124 1(a) of the Commission’s Establishment Act.

The Commission found that the packaging for Coke Less Sugar was nearly identical to the original Coke, which could mislead consumers likewise two Limca variants, though different in taste and nutritional content, were sold in identical bottles with the same NAFDAC registration numbers, misleading consumers.

The investigation revealed that NBC had provided false and misleading information to the Commission on multiple occasions.

Coca-Cola Nigeria was also found to have misled the Commission at least once.

The Commission approved a new packaging design for Coke Less Sugar in September 2020 to reduce confusion. However, the companies failed to implement these changes and later discontinued Coke Original PET SKUs while continuing to produce the variant in cans.

In February 2023, the Commission discovered that the companies had reintroduced Coke Original PET bottles with designs similar to those previously disapproved, continuing to mislead consumers.

The Commission’s findings indicate that Coca-Cola Nigeria and NBC engaged in practices that misled consumers through deceptive labelling and branding. The companies were also found to have provided false information and, while pricing patterns raised concerns, they did not conclusively indicate market dominance abuse. The Commission’s actions underscore the need for transparent practices and consumer protection in the beverage industry.

