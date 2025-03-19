People often claim that consumer rights do not exist in Nigeria but this is a wrong assertion; the rights of customers exist and these are rights exist everywhere, whether you purchase goods online or in person. And these rights are all set out in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, which is one of the most comprehensive consumer protection laws ever created in Nigeria.

The rights are categorised into three broad types of rights:

Safety and quality rights

Consumers have the right to receive goods that are reasonably suitable for the purpose for which such goods are generally intended. And implied warranty of quality where businesses are required to provide information about their products and services in a manner that is easily understandable by consumers.

Information rights

Right to information in plain and understandable language; businesses are required to provide information about their products and services in a manner that is easily understandable by consumers.

Right to full disclosure of price of goods or services – Businesses have a responsibility to provide full disclosures of material facts, including prices of products and services. Prices displayed must be equivalent to point of payment or cash-out prices.

Right to disclosure of used or reconditioned goods – Where products are used, second-hand, or reconditioned, businesses have an obligation to conspicuously and adequately inform consumers about such changes to originality and use of products.

Right to product labelling and trade descriptions – Relevant and material information must be displayed/provided on product labels. The information must be consistent with generally accepted norms and practices; and other advertisement/promotional information about products.

Sales record – Except where impracticable, businesses provide written records of transactions upon request by consumers, itemizing details of transactions, sale of goods or services including applicable taxes, if any.

Notice required of certain terms and conditions – Any notice or agreement that purports to limit, exclude or waive liability of any transaction, or indemnity obligations shall, having regards to the circumstances, be brought to the attention of the consumer, prior to conclusion of the transaction.

Decision Rights

Right to select suppliers – Businesses that display, distribute or sell similar products from different manufacturers or suppliers, must respect consumers’ prerogative to choose their preferred supplier.

Right to cancel advance bookings or order – Consumers have a right to reasonably cancel advance bookings and/or reservations; and are entitled to full refunds, subject to reasonable charges cancellations. Where a price or promotion restricts the right to refund, consumers must be informed in writing. In certain circumstances, under law, customers are entitled to full refunds without charges, irrespective of any price or promotion.

Right to choose or examine goods – Where products are displayed or sold from open stock, consumers may select or reject any particular item before completing the transaction.

Right to return goods – Consumers reserve the right to return product (except in limited circumstances) as long as product remains in good condition and return is made in a reasonable time.

by Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare