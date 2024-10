South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay will exit Nigeria by selling its 51% share of a joint venture as part of plans to restructure outside of its home market, CEO Sean Summers said on Monday, 28 October 2024.

The retailer has two stores in Nigeria, having entered the market there less than five years ago through a partnership with A.G. Leventis (Nigeria).

Nqobile Dludla