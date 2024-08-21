SHOWMAX, a leading streaming service in Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with Eat N’ Go Africa, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Yogurt in Nigeria, that will see customers enjoy their favourite Domino’s pizza with great entertainment and live football from the Premier League on Showmax.

From August 19, customers who purchase the Domino’s Chairman Max Deal ( Any Chairman Premium pizza) at will get a one-month Showmax entertainment on all devices and Showmax Premier League mobile voucher, while the Domino’s Large Max Deal (any Large Premium Pizza) will come with a one-month Showmax Entertainment all devices voucher. The Domino’s Medium Max Deal (any Medium Favourite pizza) will come with a Showmax Entertainment Mobile voucher.

Customers who purchase these bundle offers can redeem their Showmax subscription instantly in the stores, ensuring a seamless experience across all Showmax-enabled devices.

“As a brand that prioritises customer satisfaction, this partnership is a perfect blend of what Nigerians love – great entertainment and tasty food. We are excited to offer our customers the best of both worlds with this exclusive bundle, making it easier for them to stay entertained and streaming while enjoying their favourite Domino’s pizza,” said Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice.

“We are excited to partner with Showmax to elevate the Domino’s Pizza customer experience,” Olumide Aniyikaiye, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Eat N’ Go Africa, stated. “Through this partnership, we are offering an enhanced dining experience to our customers with our crave-worthy pizza paired with easy access to their favourite shows on Showmax, perfect for any time of day. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional value and achieving ultimate customer satisfaction”.

