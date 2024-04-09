A mining expert, Mr Kashim Mshelia, has underscored the transformative potential of the extractive sector to lift Nigeria from its present economic challenges.

In an interview with newsmen on Monday in Kaduna, Mshelia said the extractive industry has the capacity to alleviate poverty and address the insecurity challenges plaguing the nation.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the mining expert called for effective coordination by the federal and state governments to unlock the sectors’ latent benefits.

Mshelia, drawing on four decades of mining experience, said the prevailing lack of synergy between the tiers of government had hindered the sector’s growth trajectory.

He also advocated for states to oversee mineral resource marketing to bolster their revenue streams pre-13 percent derivation.

Mshelia described it as unfortunate when officials of states set obstacles in the way of licensed miners, thus impeding the sector’s progress.

He also identified insecurity in some parts of the country as a major challenge to the development of the sector and called for urgent redress.

The mining expert further described as fallacious the nexus between mining and banditry, urging a recalibration of governmental roles to optimise sectoral efficiency.

