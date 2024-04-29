Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has said that most of the ongoing road projects pencilled down for commissioning by May, this year, are 98% completed.

Wike stated this while addressing newsmen shortly after inspecting ongoing road construction sites in Abuja, over the weekend.

Wike noted that the promises made under the Renewed Hope Agenda to the residents on road infrastructure were becoming a reality, and assured that the delivery of the projects before May 29th was achievable.

Related PostsFubara commissions new naval training command headquarters in RiversMahmoud expresses commitment to rebuild APC in FCTWike receives Ambassador of Côte d’ Ivoire, harps on strengthening ties

The projects inspected include the Southern Parkway from the Christian Centre to Ring Road 1, the Outer Southern Expressway, from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1, and the site of the Vice President’s official residence.

Others are, the B6 and B12 Independence and Constitution Avenue road, and the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, to Outer Northern Expressway, as well as the Wuye Interchange and Guzape Lot II District.

He expressed satisfaction with the speed and quality of work being executed and commended the various contractors handling the projects for delivering the job according to specifications.

According to the FCT Minister, President Tinubu has given the Administration the needed support to transform Abuja.

“We are very impressed. We are fully satisfied. This is a promise made, and promise kept. You are aware that we promise the Abuja residents that by the Grace of God, we will have a lot of projects Mr President will inaugurate.

“We have been to Southern Parkway which is being done by SETRACO, and is almost 98℅ ready. We have also been to OSEX which is being done by CGC, you can agree with me that the place is beautiful, the landscape is wonderful, and is almost 98% completed too. The VP’s residence, just finishing touches left.

“From there, we went to B6 B12 which they have also said it will be ready for commissioning. And now we are in N20 which is 99% ready. I want to thank all the Companies for keeping to their words, ” Wike said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad, explained that the completion of the roads will put an end to incessant traffic congestion in the city centre.

“This is Arterial road Shehu Shagari way, the one that is in front of Police Headquarters – down to Transcorp Hilton, and connect to ring road 1, cross over into Katampe” he stated.

Speaking on his commitment, one of the contractors maintained that the projects would be completed and delivered as agreed.

“We are very on the course, everything will be completed as promised and this will be commissioned at the date that you gave us. We will be ready, everything will be done.

“By next week, we will finish all the Asphalt work to the end, then the marking. Everything will be completed before the commissioning day,” the contractor assured.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

