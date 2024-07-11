As Nigeria continues to harness the potential of its maritime sector, experts have advocated sustainable practices to ensure the long-term health and productivity of its blue economy.

According to the experts who spoke at the sixth edition of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime (TAAM) Conference held recently at the University of Lagos, Nigeria needs to take seriously the issue of policies and stringent regulations that support environmental protection, economic efficiency and social responsibility.

According to Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, SIFAX Group, the industry needs to be strategic and decisive about sustainability as well as exploiting the range of business opportunities that the blue economy presents.

He said: “There are diverse opportunities in the industry beyond the traditional shipping and port operations. The newly-created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has to expand its scope to provide policies and regulations that will guide investors’ foray into areas like coastal tourism and renewable energies. This, however, must be done in a sustainable manner that will protect the ocean ecosystem and provide benefits for the coming generations.”

Renowned maritime lawyer and keynote speaker, Dr Emeka Akabogu, who was represented by Mr Victor Onyegbado, harped on the importance of achieving sustainable shipping through ethical conduct, improved port operations and adequate legislation within the industry.

Examining the state of the nation’s maritime ecosystem, Akabogu reiterated the need to draw up innovative approaches and diversified economic activities to drive growth and sustainability.

He further explained that this was particularly important for the ministry to consider as there are several other non-shipping stakeholders within the industry.

On his part, the former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr Temisan Omatseye, emphasised the digitisation of the industry as well as the development of a national maritime strategy.

He noted further that developing key performance indicators will have a positive impact on human capital development and service delivery.

The conference, with the themed, ‘A Blueprint for Sustainable Shipping: The Significance of the Nigerian Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy,’ featured key discussions and interactive sessions among experts, industry key players and students alike.

by Tola Adenubi