Lagos State Government has shed more light on its Parking Policy set to commence from October 2024, revealing that charges will vary depending on income generated from each area.

Speaking late on Tuesday during a Media Parley organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the General Manager, Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu explained that motorists in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki will be paying more to utilise the newly created 1,800 additional parking slots compared to other areas of the State.

According to the LASPA General Manager, “We have categorized different parts of Lagos under categories A, B, and C. We have Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki up to Jakande, part of Ikeja, and part of Surulere all categorized under different categories of the Lagos Parking Policy.

“This is very intentional because globally, you start your Parking Policy from the more responsive areas before going into the interior and metropolitan areas.

“For instance, what motorists will pay in Victoria Island and its environs will be different from what motorists in Surulere will pay. This is for obvious reasons, the income generated in these areas cannot be compared with each other.

“Typically, during the hours in Victoria Island, motorists will pay N1,000 per hour while those in Surulere will pay between N500 and N200 per hour to utilize the on-street parking slots provided by the State.

“Some areas, because of the nature of businesses that operate there, we will be operating a different hourly schedule for parking. While some areas will experience on-street parking policy of 7 am to 7 pm, some other areas will experience a 24-hour parking policy and some areas will experience weekend parking Policy only.

“We have been intentional on how best to get it right. For the last two years, we have been looking at how best to approach this. We, in conjunction with a Consultant working with us, have been talking to stakeholders involved to ensure we get it right.

“So, it’s not one fee across the State. This is very important to note. Also, it’s important to note that we are not rolling out the Parking Policy all at once. We are taking it in phases. The areas mentioned are the places where we are starting this year.

“Next year, we will be moving into the typical CBD’s like Apapa, Lagos Island. The cost will vary from between N1000 to N200 per hour.”

Recall that earlier in the year, the Lagos State Governor approved the introduction of regulated on-street parking, which was announced during a stakeholder’s forum held on February 14, 2024, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

As part of efforts to inform stakeholders, including religious organisations who were adequately represented at the forum, about the upcoming implementation in October, LASPA communicated with umbrella bodies representing every group.

The communication sent to religious institutions serves to notify them of their respective roles and the financial aspects of utilising these designated parking lots.

The management of these facilities will be overseen by concessionaires under the regulation of the Lagos State Parking Authority.

