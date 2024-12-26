Many passengers travelling from Badore Jetty to Ikorodu area of Lagos State through the waterways were stranded on Xmas day due to water hyacinths disrupting passenger boat movements.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, some passengers expressed disappointment at the disruptions to waterways transportation on Lagos waters.

According to one of the passengers, Mr. Rufai Olatunji, the water hyacinth has forced many boat operators from running schedule boat services as at when due.

Olatunji explained that he arrived at the jetty early in the morning to catch a boat to Ijede in Ikorodu for a church fellowship but was disappointed when he discovered that boat operators were unable to work due to the invasive hyacinth.

“This is not encouraging at all. The government should find a lasting solution to these water hyacinth challenges that boat operators face yearly,” he said.

Also speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, another passenger, Jamiu Omotunde, lamented the stress and frustration caused by the disruption.

He explained that the waterways, which usually served as a faster alternative to road transportation, became unreliable during the festive season due to the recurring hyacinth problem.

“I wanted to avoid the usual Christmas traffic on the roads, but here I am, stranded.

“The government needs to invest in regular clearing of the waterways to prevent this from recurring,” He said.

Also, Mr Deji Adeniyi, another passenger, expressed hope for quick and effective solutions to water hyacinth in Lagos waterways to avoid further disruptions, especially during festive periods, at the peak of transportation demands.

“Water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic plant, has long been a major issue on Lagos waterways, particularly during the dry season when it spreads rapidly.

“Government should call for more sustainable approaches, such as the use of biological control agents and community-based monitoring programmes to address the issue,” he said.

When contacted, the Lagos Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Engineer Sarat Braimah explained that the agency will keep.clearimf water hyacinth.

In her words, “We have moved from Badore to Ikorodu and have kept clearing water hyacinth from our waterways.

“But you know there is Christmas holiday, so you should understand why there is no hyacinth clearance today.

“We will keep clearing water hyacinth. As we clear, it keeps coming. It’s the season. We are ready for the challenge.”

