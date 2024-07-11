Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has tasked the contractors handling the construction of the flyover at Shagari Estate/Oyarugbulem in Akure, the state capital to ensure the completion and handing over of the project to the state government as scheduled.

The governor stated this expressed his administration’s determination to complete all ongoing projects inherited from the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Pastor Babalola Ayoade Joseph, the governor said all the ongoing projects would be completed by his administration

He said the unscheduled visit to the construction site became imperative to see the development at the site saying the contractor had promised to hand over the project in July or early August.

Speaking with newsmen at the construction site, Babalola said: “We are here on an unscheduled visit to see the level of work done at the overhead bridge construction site.

“The last time we were here, they promised to handover the project in July or latest August.

“On our side, we are owing them nothing and we expect that the project should have advanced beyond this level.

“Though he explained his own side, but still promised to meet up with the actual time he promised earlier.

ALSO READ: FG seeks new green industrial partnership opportunities with India

“We appreciate that they are already launching the bims of the flyover. After this, they will lay the 30-meter bridge which is in the middle of the road. Then they will move to the decking.

“We really need to appreciate Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to this project.

“He’s committed to completing all the capital projects he inherited from the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“This is one of the major projects. The people of the state are lucky to have him at the head of the affairs of the state.”

He, however, implored the people of the state to be patient with the administration, assuring that the contractor would not disappoint them.

Among other government functionaries present at the site during the inspection include the Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Akin Omotola and other head of departments in the ministry, Engr. Funmilayo Oluwatayo, Director, Civil Engineering and Engr. Victor Oyetade, Chief Resident Engineer.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more. Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Seed of Life College,2023 National Award Winner. Admission in progress. Click here for details !!!

Tags: Aiyedatiwaondo Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

by Hakeem Gbadamosi