Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that his administration will continue to create an enabling environment for both foreign and local investments to thrive, fostering the growth of the nation’s economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, speaking through Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, made this assertion during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, on Wednesday in Alausa Ikeja. The emphasis was on the need for Lagos to streamline processes and make it easier for businesses to flourish in the state.

The governor highlighted that Lagos contributes about 35 percent to the country’s GDP, making it essential for commerce and services nationwide. He stressed, “Lagos is like a golden egg, and we must preserve it for the survival of our country.”

Sanwo-Olu further mentioned that Lagos is evolving into the largest Agriculture Hub in Africa, fostering relationships with agriculture-based countries like the Netherlands to enhance its agricultural initiatives.

On the state’s transportation achievements, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that his administration had increased the volume of state water transportation from about 170,000 to 750,000. He added that there was a need to further expand water transportation to accommodate more people, relieving pressure on the road network.

“The challenge for us as a state is that Lagos occupies 0.4 percent of the country’s landmass but has about 11 percent of the population. That’s why we appreciate what you are doing for our water transportation. We are also expanding the rail infrastructure, making it easier for people to invest in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He pledged support for the team to host an annual European Champ event, showcasing the state’s importance as the economic hub of the country.

Ambassador Isopi, in her remarks, supported the governor’s request, stating that the delegation sought the state government’s support to host an annual Euro Cham event. This event would highlight the state’s importance as an economic hub, showcasing its potential in economic, education, innovation, and infrastructure sectors.

The Ambassador highlighted the EU’s contributions to Nigeria and Lagos State, noting that the EUD’s top companies were based in Lagos, contributing significantly to economic growth and development.

Isopi emphasized that the EU was working closely with the Federal Government, expressing interest in the country’s financial engagement to collaborate on improving the business environment. She mentioned the EU’s focus on developing infrastructure projects, particularly in Lagos waterways, as the Economic Capital of Nigeria.

