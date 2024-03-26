The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed loan to about 98 micro business owners and operators across the local government areas of Ekiti State.

Director-General of NDE, Nuhu Fikpo, who spoke during the disbursement in Ado-Ekiti, revealed that the scheme was part of the agency’s measures to create wealth and reduce poverty in the society.

He noted that the beneficiaries were selected to benefit from Micro Enterprise Enhancement Loan Scheme (MEELS) of Small Scale Enterprise Department of the Directorate.

Fikpo, represented by the NDE state coordinator, Sanusi Akeem said each of the beneficiaries will be given N20,000 each to support their micro businesses.

He said the Federal Government, through the agency, will not relent its efforts at ensuring employment opportunities are provided for the youth, with the aim of creating jobs and reducing poverty in the country.

He commended the state government for its collaboration.

