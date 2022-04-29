Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat met with Minister of Finance of Nigeria Zainab Ahmed and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Planning in Tanzania Emmanuel Tutuba on Wednesday to discuss strengthening economic relations and discuss developments in the international economic arena and development cooperation efforts.

During the meeting with Ahmed, the two ministers discussed the global economic situation, the challenges facing development in the African continent, and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

They also discussed South-South cooperation and its importance in accelerating the pace of achieving sustainable development in developing and emerging economies through efforts to exchange experiences and knowledge.

Furthermore, they emphasised during the meeting that climate cannot be separated from development, stressing the need to promote climate action and its importance in continuing comprehensive and sustainable growth.

Additionally, Al-Mashat stressed the importance of enhancing food security efforts through cooperation between the countries of Africa to confront global challenges in supply chains.

Later on, Al-Mashat also met with Tutuba to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between the Egyptian and Tanzanian governments.

The meeting touched on the follow-up to the cooperation platform held by the ministry and the United Nations Development Programme on south-south cooperation, and the importance of participating in the ongoing deliberations on promoting south-south cooperation among African countries.

The minister also referred to the constructive relations between Egypt and the United Nations and its affiliated agencies and programmes, and to the joint work to enhance development cooperation efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Furthermore, she pointed to the ongoing preparations by Egypt to host the 27th UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 27) in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

Additionally, Al-Mashat highlighted the importance of joint work with the countries of the continent to benefit from the COP 27 in highlighting the importance of supporting the continent in its efforts to transition to green economies and combating the repercussions of climate change.

For his part, Tutuba said that Tanzania is ready to cooperate and work within the framework of the COP 27 as part of its plan to diversify its economy and rely on industry in addition to agriculture.

He also thanked Egypt for the constructive cooperation in implementing the Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania with the effective participation of the Egyptian private sector, which opens prospects for more opportunities for economic, investment, and trade cooperation between the two countries.

