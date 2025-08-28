As global healthcare systems grapple with unprecedented pressures, African innovators are proving that high-quality, safe patient care thrives even in resource-constrained environments.

The World Health Expo (WHX) Cape Town, in collaboration with Cohsasa, announces a transformative forum on Quality Management and Patient Safety - set for Wednesday, 3 September 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This must-attend event will showcase untold success stories, courageous leadership insights, and actionable strategies to make patients, families, and communities true partners in safety - potentially revolutionising healthcare delivery across the continent.

In an era where patient safety incidents claim millions of lives annually, this forum arrives at a critical juncture, highlighting how African healthcare systems are turning challenges into triumphs. Attendees will gain exclusive access to real-world case studies, leadership models for bold decision-making, and frameworks for community-centered engagement, all designed to deliver immediate, measurable improvements in quality and safety.

Why this forum is a game-changer for healthcare professionals:



- Learn from regional pioneers: Hear from an elite network of quality improvement champions sharing what works - and what must evolve - in African patient safety.



- Real-world insights: Discover innovative approaches to overcoming resource limitations, building accountability cultures, and navigating complex leadership landscapes.



- Networking opportunities: Connect with peers, policymakers, and experts to shape the future of healthcare quality management.

Target audience includes:

- Quality managers and risk officers

- Clinicians, nurse managers, and directors of nursing

- Hospital administrators and executive leaders

- Primary healthcare professionals and community health coordinators

- Policy makers, health regulators, and system leaders

- Academics, researchers, and students in quality improvement and patient safety

Session 1 - Untold success stories

09:00 - Welcome and opening remarks by conference chair

Chair: Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa

09:15 - From challenges to triumph - Real stories of quality and safety



- Turning resource limitations into innovation opportunities



- Building a sustainable culture of safety and accountability



- Moderator: Lauren de Kock, Quality Improvement Regional Director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa

Panelists:



- Ajibike Oyewumi, healthcare quality and patient safety specialist, Canada



- Peninah Kirea, chief quality and nursing officer, Avenue Healthcare, Kenya



- Christine Malan, hospital manager, Life Healthcare, South Africa



- Dr Musa Sono, medical specialist public health medicine, Limpopo Department of Health, South Africa

10:00 - Q&A

Session 2: Leading boldly

10:15 - Quality in healthcare - A must, not an option



- Non-negotiables for quality and patient safety



- Leadership models for navigating complex environments



- Strengthening networks through partnerships

Speaker: Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana

10:45 - Tea break and networking

11:15 - Being bold and breaking boundaries in leadership



- Overcoming inertia and embedding quality in the organisational DNA



- Leadership stories



- Practical actions for managers and policy leaders

Moderator: Jacqui Stewart, CEO, COHSASA, South Africa

Panelists:



- Oupa Motshwaneng, district quality manager, Western Cape Department of Health, South Africa



- Nico Benting, director of quality assurance, Groote Schuur Hospital, Western Cape Government, South Africa



- Lauren de Kock, quality improvement regional director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa



- Dr Austin Okogun, CEO, Lily Hospital, Nigeria

12:00 - Open Floor Q&A

12:15 - Lunch break and exhibition visit

Session 3: Family engagement and public empowerment

13:45 - Welcome back remarks by the chair

14:00 - Reimagining patient and family engagement in African healthcare



- The role of family and community trust in driving quality outcomes



- How to achieve community-centred care



- Bridging cultural barriers to engagement

Speaker: Dr Russell Rensberg, Division Director, Rural Health Advocacy Project, South Africa

14:30 - Panel discussion: How do we empower patients and the public for safer care?



- Strategies for creating patient-centred engagement pathways



- Tools and frameworks to amplify the patient voice

Moderator: Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana

Panelists:



- Robert de Wet, CEO, Helderberg Hospice, South Africa



- Anneleen De Keukelaere, coordinator, People’s Health Movement SA, South Africa



- Miriam Mutero Musinga, general manager, International Hospital Kampala (C-Care IHK), Uganda

15:30 - Q&A

Closing session

15:45 - Closing reflections



- Highlights from the day



- Action points for delegates to take back to their facilities

Chair: Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa.

16:00 - End of conference

If you’d like to attend as a visitor for just the exhibition, click on this link - https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/25bedtyh9xy37?actioncode=WEB102

If you want to register for the conference: https://prod-aem.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/capetown/en/home.html

Further information: Marilyn Keegan @ 0837037789



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).