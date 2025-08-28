PHOTO
As global healthcare systems grapple with unprecedented pressures, African innovators are proving that high-quality, safe patient care thrives even in resource-constrained environments.
The World Health Expo (WHX) Cape Town, in collaboration with Cohsasa, announces a transformative forum on Quality Management and Patient Safety - set for Wednesday, 3 September 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
This must-attend event will showcase untold success stories, courageous leadership insights, and actionable strategies to make patients, families, and communities true partners in safety - potentially revolutionising healthcare delivery across the continent.
In an era where patient safety incidents claim millions of lives annually, this forum arrives at a critical juncture, highlighting how African healthcare systems are turning challenges into triumphs. Attendees will gain exclusive access to real-world case studies, leadership models for bold decision-making, and frameworks for community-centered engagement, all designed to deliver immediate, measurable improvements in quality and safety.
Why this forum is a game-changer for healthcare professionals:
- Learn from regional pioneers: Hear from an elite network of quality improvement champions sharing what works - and what must evolve - in African patient safety.
- Real-world insights: Discover innovative approaches to overcoming resource limitations, building accountability cultures, and navigating complex leadership landscapes.
- Networking opportunities: Connect with peers, policymakers, and experts to shape the future of healthcare quality management.
Target audience includes:
- Quality managers and risk officers
- Clinicians, nurse managers, and directors of nursing
- Hospital administrators and executive leaders
- Primary healthcare professionals and community health coordinators
- Policy makers, health regulators, and system leaders
- Academics, researchers, and students in quality improvement and patient safety
Session 1 - Untold success stories
09:00 - Welcome and opening remarks by conference chair
Chair: Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa
09:15 - From challenges to triumph - Real stories of quality and safety
- Turning resource limitations into innovation opportunities
- Building a sustainable culture of safety and accountability
- Moderator: Lauren de Kock, Quality Improvement Regional Director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa
Panelists:
- Ajibike Oyewumi, healthcare quality and patient safety specialist, Canada
- Peninah Kirea, chief quality and nursing officer, Avenue Healthcare, Kenya
- Christine Malan, hospital manager, Life Healthcare, South Africa
- Dr Musa Sono, medical specialist public health medicine, Limpopo Department of Health, South Africa
10:00 - Q&A
Session 2: Leading boldly
10:15 - Quality in healthcare - A must, not an option
- Non-negotiables for quality and patient safety
- Leadership models for navigating complex environments
- Strengthening networks through partnerships
Speaker: Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana
10:45 - Tea break and networking
11:15 - Being bold and breaking boundaries in leadership
- Overcoming inertia and embedding quality in the organisational DNA
- Leadership stories
- Practical actions for managers and policy leaders
Moderator: Jacqui Stewart, CEO, COHSASA, South Africa
Panelists:
- Oupa Motshwaneng, district quality manager, Western Cape Department of Health, South Africa
- Nico Benting, director of quality assurance, Groote Schuur Hospital, Western Cape Government, South Africa
- Lauren de Kock, quality improvement regional director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa
- Dr Austin Okogun, CEO, Lily Hospital, Nigeria
12:00 - Open Floor Q&A
12:15 - Lunch break and exhibition visit
Session 3: Family engagement and public empowerment
13:45 - Welcome back remarks by the chair
14:00 - Reimagining patient and family engagement in African healthcare
- The role of family and community trust in driving quality outcomes
- How to achieve community-centred care
- Bridging cultural barriers to engagement
Speaker: Dr Russell Rensberg, Division Director, Rural Health Advocacy Project, South Africa
14:30 - Panel discussion: How do we empower patients and the public for safer care?
- Strategies for creating patient-centred engagement pathways
- Tools and frameworks to amplify the patient voice
Moderator: Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana
Panelists:
- Robert de Wet, CEO, Helderberg Hospice, South Africa
- Anneleen De Keukelaere, coordinator, People’s Health Movement SA, South Africa
- Miriam Mutero Musinga, general manager, International Hospital Kampala (C-Care IHK), Uganda
15:30 - Q&A
Closing session
15:45 - Closing reflections
- Highlights from the day
- Action points for delegates to take back to their facilities
Chair: Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa.
16:00 - End of conference
