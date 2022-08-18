The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) issued on Wednesday the monthly bulletin of Foreign Trade in May 2022.

The trade deficit reached $2.61bn during May 2022, versus $4.06bn in May 2021, a decrease of 35.8%.

Egypt’s exports increased by 18.3% as it reached $4.01bn during May 2022, versus $3.39bn in May 2021, due to an increase in the value of some commodities such as petroleum and liquefied natural gas products by 44.1%, crude oil by 30.7%, fertilizer by 33.9%, and ready-made clothes by 48.1%.

The value of other exports decreased during May 2022; fruits by 23.5%, miscellaneous edible preparations by 13.7%, flat-rolled production of iron or steel by 1.0%, and medicines and pharmaceuticals by 10.3%.

Imports value also increased by 11.1% as it reached $6.62bn during May 2022, versus $7.45bn in May 2021, due to the increased of some commodities’ value such as crude oil by 9.2%, petroleum products by 24.2%, plastic in primary forms by 18.0%, medicines and pharmaceuticals by 17.4%.

The value of other imports decreased, such as raw materials of iron or steel by 25.6%, chemicals by 17.0%, meat by 158.9%, and dairy products by 24.0%.

