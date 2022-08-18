RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasury bonds increased month-on-month to $119.2 billion during June 2022, an increase of $4.5 billion (SR16.88 billion), compared to May 2022, according to new data released by the US Treasury.



The Kingdom maintained its 16th position among the largest holders of US bonds in June. However, on an annual basis, Saudi Arabia reduced its holdings of US Treasury bonds by 6.58 percent, equivalent to $8.4 billion, after the value of bonds held by Saudi Arabia was about $127.6 billion in June of 2021.



Saudi Arabia’s long-term bond investments in US treasury bonds last June accounted for $102.02 billion, representing 86 percent of the total, while the short-term bonds amounted to $17.1 billion or 14 percent.



Japan was the top holder of US Treasury bonds in June, with a value of $1236.3 billion, followed by China and UK with a value of $967.8 billion and $615.4 billion respectively.



The Asian countries such as Japan, China, India, and Saudi Arabia reduced their holdings during a full year of US Treasury bonds by the equivalent of $155.1 billion.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).