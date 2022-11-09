DUBAI: The industry’s brightest minds, disruptive thinkers, most exciting innovators, and advisors from Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-focused construction businesses will gather at The Big 5, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 5-8 December. Taking place on day three of the event (7 December), the inaugural Global Construction Impact Summit will help push a coordinated approach to meet local and global emission and waste reduction targets.

“According to the recent WGBC Beyond Buildings Report, the macro urban built environment is responsible for 75% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, with buildings alone accounting for 37%” said Ben Greenish, Senior Vice-President of Construction at dmg events, organizer of The Big 5. “The industry must demonstrate a willingness to make changes if we are to meet the World Green Building Council’s (WGBC) targets for the sector which include achieving at least 40 percent less embodied carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving 100 percent net zero emissions by 2050. By driving the shift from high-emission products for example to near-zero emission products, the industry can take a significant step forward.”

Greenish added, “The sustainability spotlight on the Middle East and Africa is shining brighter than ever courtesy of the next two editions of COP taking place in the region. As world leaders meet in Egypt this week for COP27, ahead of the UAE hosting COP28 next year, it is critical that the construction sector does its part to help both nations realise their commitments on net-zero ambitions. The Global Construction Impact Summit will emerge as a green pathway for the regional industry, which has the chance to demonstrate international leadership by highlighting commitment to national net-zero visions.”

Discussion topics throughout the day will include how to advance net zero throughout the industry, ESG leadership in construction, the acceleration of change by scaling up solutions and collaboration, achieving zero waste through substitute materials use, and ESG metrics reporting - all focused on applications for the construction industry.

“Having the opportunity to bring the Race to Zero campaign to the upcoming Global Construction Impact Summit is both exciting and timely. Our campaign, backed by the United Nations, is in full swing, but lacking representation from the UAE. We need to continue to drive action and ambition in the region as we look ahead to COP 28 in Dubai,” said Bex Porter, Built Environment Lead, Climate Champions Team. “We are rallying non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial and educational institutions – to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero-carbon world in time. In joining the Race to Zero, non-state actors can drive the ambition loop to show policymakers that the sector is stepping up to the needed transformation. On behalf of the team, we look forward to updating the industry on how we are progressing through our plan and hope to find partners to help us deliver our goals.”

Covering several pressing topics, speakers, delegates, and partners committed to integrating sustainability and net zero into their core businesses will attend and look for collaboration on how the construction ecosystem will support the region’s ambitious net-zero targets.

This year, 17 awards judged by an independent and international panel of experts will be presented at a ceremony taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre on December 5. Other ‘of the year’ Awards categories include Sustainable Construction Organisation, Sustainability Leader, Sustainability Champion, Sustainable Construction Project, and Sustainable Initiative.

To date, The Big 5 2022 has confirmed more than 2,000 exhibitors from 60 countries and 20 national pavilions. The event is expected to attract upwards of 55,000 visitors. F