DUBAI: ENOC Group, announced today that it has banned single-use plastics across its operations as well as in its head office, to align with the UAE’s vision of promoting an inclusive green economy.

In March 2020, the Group announced that it will begin a phase-out of single-use plastics and today it has achieved a 100 percent single-use plastic free environment across its business units and corporate departments. Since 2020, ENOC has prevented approximately 14 tonnes of plastic waste from entering landfills and saved roughly AED 400,000 due to the elimination of single-use plastics.

In line with ENOC’s commitment to foster sustainability across its network, single-use plastics that have been banned include straws, cups, single-use water bottles, plastic shopping bags, plastic bottle caps, food wrappers, plastic lids, stirrers, and foam takeaway containers. Additionally, ENOC has also reduced its paper consumption.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "ENOC Group is proudly committed to supporting the vision of the nation to become a sustainable destination. As a leading energy player, we understand the importance of implementing sustainable best practices across our network, such as the elimination of single use plastics. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of ENOC’s decision-making process, and we aim to be a model for organisations in positively impacting our communities."

As alternatives to single-use plastic items used in its operations, ENOC has switched over to more sustainable items such as paper bags, wooden straws, water dispensers with reusable bottles and recyclable lids.