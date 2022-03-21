ABU DHABI- startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), and VentureSouq, a GCC-based venture capital firm, will host the seventh annual Angel Rising Investor Education Symposium, which will take place virtually from 22nd to 23rd March, 2022.

Themed 'FoodTech For Thought', the two-day Symposium will cover timely and important topics of how to harness technology to address food security.

Featuring panels, case studies, presentations, and investment opportunities, the event will bring together top regional and global speakers from venture capital, technology, finance, academia, and policy to discuss challenges and opportunities related to the food sector. The event is open to anyone interested in knowing more about investing in technology startups in the FoodTech sector.

Topics at Angel Rising will include food traceability and data transparency, emerging technologies, new models for food distribution, changing consumer habits, and building a regionally resilient food system, along with investor and startup panels.

startAD Managing Director Ramesh Jagannathan commented, "Aligned with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, this year, Angel Rising will convene the most credible changemakers, entrepreneurs, and investors worldwide exploring how secure access to food can produce wide-ranging positive impacts, including economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction."

Speakers include the Co-founder of Seafood Souq Fahim Al Qasimi; Managing Director of Working Capital Fund Ed Marcum; Director & Fellow at The Open Earth Foundation and Social Alpha Foundation Katherine Foster; CEO of Agritecture Henry Gordon Smith, Founder of Drawdown Foods Nicole Rogers; Associate Director at Manulife, Angel Investor and food and agriculture advisor Caio Malufe; Investment Manager at the FII Institute Kholoud Almohammadi; Head of Technology and Innovation - Food, NEOM Andrew Yip; Entrepreneurship Director of KAUST Hattan Ahmed; Founding Partner of Terra.do Anshuman Bapna; Founder and CEO of Orbillion Patricia Bubner; General Partner at Outsized Ventures Rodrigo Mallo Partner at SP Ventures in Brazil Francisco Jardim; Partner at Future Positive Capital Sofia Hmich; and Partner at Nucleus Capital Maximilian Bade.

In 2020, the Angel Rising team launched the GCC’s first Conscious Investor Fellowship, which is now held annually. The eight-week program has powered 50 mission-driven investors representing GCC-based family office funds, private investors, venture capitalists, corporate and government investors with the skills, tools, and community to further investments in impact-driven technology startups.

This edition of Angel Rising is powered by Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital unit of the entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and the US Mission to the UAE, and is supported by Baraka and Soma Mater as ecosystem partners.