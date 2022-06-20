Dubai - BHM Capital Financial Services has obtained the Fund Management License from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to establish and manage investment funds.

The license comes in line with the company's strategy to offer various financial instruments to meet investors’ needs and work with one of the top-ranked companies in the country, according to a press release on Monday.

The CEO of BHM Capital, Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, said: "Our goal is to offer funds that deliver excess returns in the medium and long term. We handle the entire process of putting together a client's investment portfolio and provide access to new investment opportunities."

Al Sa’di added: "The fundamental advantage of investing in a fund is that it allows you to delegate investment management decisions to professionals. BHM Capital puts a fund's investment strategy into action and oversees its portfolio trading activity."

It is noteworthy to mention that in December 2021, the company obtained a listing advisory license from the SCA to provide issuing companies with advice and consultation.

