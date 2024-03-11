The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has launched a veterinary educational hospital at the Jordan University of Science and Technology.

The 7,000-square-metre facility, which is the first of its kind in Jordan and is the largest in the region, is aimed at keeping pace with global developments in veterinary medicine, enhancing educational standards, and promoting public awareness about veterinary care.

The project is valued at AED26 million (US$7 million) and financed by the ADFD from a grant allocated by the UAE in 2012 to Jordan through the Gulf Development Fund, which totalled AED4.6 billion.

The hospital was inaugurated by Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, in the presence of Zeina Touqan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of Jordan, Faisal Al Zeyoudi, Charge D’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Jordan, Dr. Khaled Al Salem, President of Jordan University of Science and Technology, Dr. Myassar Alekish, Director of the Veterinary Educational Hospital, and several other dignitaries.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADFD, expressed his happiness at the project’s opening, underlining its significance to enhancing the education sector’s capacities and providing advanced scientific training opportunities in the country.

“The fund has had a distinguished strategic partnership with the Jordanian government since 1974. The opening of the veterinary medicine faculty affiliated with Jordan University of Science and Technology represents progress in the development of the education sector,” Al Suwaidi said.

He also stressed that the strategic project aims to benefit university students and the local community.

“It will offer advanced scientific training opportunities to students at the College of Veterinary Medicine to prepare them for future employment opportunities. Additionally, the educational hospital will provide therapeutic care for livestock, therefore supporting food security initiatives,” he added, highlighting the project's importance in promoting sustainable development in Jordan.

“The veterinary educational hospital at the University of Science and Technology is a key project dedicated to preserving livestock in Jordan. This strategic initiative has received support from the UAE, facilitated by the ADFD, which plays a significant role in assisting the Jordanian government and facilitating the implementation of its development programmes. These efforts aim to achieve the country's comprehensive economic and social development,” Touqan said.

Dr. Al Salem expressed his pride in the project’s completion, highlighting its role in advancing education in the country.

“We are proud to have established the veterinary educational hospital, overseen by our university staff, and supported by the ADFD. This project has helped us achieve our development goals, especially by creating an ideal environment equipped with the latest devices, tools, and laboratories, ensuring that our students receive quality education,” he said.

“The project features various veterinary medical departments and specialist clinics. Additionally, its infrastructure was developed, and its service facilities were provided as part of the project,” he added.

The ADFD has been a key contributor to Jordan’s development, financing projects across vital sectors, such as renewable energy, transport, healthcare, and education, with investments totalling some AED6.5 billion ($1.7 billion).