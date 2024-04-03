The UAE has exceeded its target of raising AED 1 billion ($272 million) for its new education fund within less than a month of its launch.

Total contributions to the Mother’s Endowment campaign, which was launched on March 4 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reached AED 1.484 billion ($404 million) before the end of Ramadan, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The Mother’s Endowment, created in the name of mothers in the UAE, is a permanent fund that aims to support the education and training of millions of beneficiaries around the world.

The fund seeks to improve the life of underprivileged individuals by providing them with better education and training, as well as helping them prepare for the job market.

Within less than three weeks, contributions flowed in via the campaign’s main channels, including its website, dedicated call centre, bank transfers, du and Etisalat SMS, as well as via the DubaiNow app and the community contributions platform Jood.ae.

The number of participants has reached hundreds of thousands, with significant contributions coming from UAE businesses, including Azizi Developments, which pledged AED 600 million to set up an endowment education complex; Sobha Realty, which contributed AED 400 million to establish an endowment university, as well as West Zone Group, which offered AED 130 million to develop an endowment building.

The fund will continue to accept contributions throughout the year.

“The Mother’s Endowment is an ongoing charity in honour of our mothers, and it will continue to welcome contributions to ensure greater benefits,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

