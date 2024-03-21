Dubai-based sailing club Wind Rises has secured $1 million in a pre-seed funding round from angel investors, according to a press release.

The funds will be used to expand the fleet and boost the company’s services while fostering sustainability in the yachting industry across the MENA region.

Wind Rises has a fleet of 10 keelboats powered naturally by the wind and the water, so they do not produce any harmful emissions.

Max Pinigin, Co-Founder of Wind Rises, said: "We aim to integrate sailing seamlessly into the urban lifestyle, making it an accessible, affordable, eco-friendly leisure activity.”

“We actively seek partners who share our mission to shape a sustainable yachting landscape in the MENA region," Pinigin added.

The company provides access to sustainable sailing in Dubai by offering affordable sailing experiences.

Wind Rises is poised to bolster the global yacht market, which is expected to reach $21 billion within a decade.

