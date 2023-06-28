UAE - SBI Capital Markets (SBI Caps), India’s leading investment bank and project advisor, will open its new branch office at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) next month.

According to ADGM’s website, the formal inauguration of the branch will be held on the sidelines of the ‘UAE-India Economic Summit: Fostering Synergies – Uniting the Falcon and Tiger Economies’ scheduled for July 3.

SBI Caps is a wholly owned subsidiary of India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI). Mumbai-headquartered SBI Caps has been India’s leading investment bank for the past three decades. With a focus on equity and debt capital markets, and project advisory and structured finance, SBI Caps provides investment banking and corporate advisory services to more than 3,000 clients across 25 sectors.

ADGM Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, SBI Caps Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee, and Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, among other industry leaders, will be part of the branch opening ceremony and the summit.

During the summit, there will be panel discussions covering topics like startups, sustainability and green energy, capital markets, and stressed asset resolution. It will take place at ADGM Auditorium, ADGM Square on Al Maryah Island.

ADGM, a top international financial centre, serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world. In operations since October 2015, ADGM has grown to support 1,400 operating entities, 5,500 business licences and a workforce of 11,000 people in ADGM Square.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).