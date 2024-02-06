Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has opened its first US office in New York City, which will serve as a base for its business across the US.

The announcement comes months after it launched its London office in November to serve as a base for its UK and European business.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, stated the New York office will work towards exploring ‘new partnerships and sources of investment from the US’, a release stated.

Bob Stefanowski will lead the NEOM US Office as Managing Director, who has previously held C-suite positions at General Electric, UBS and 3i Group plc.

NEOM already has existing partnerships with US entities, including the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), an equal joint venture between USA Company Air Products and Saudi utility company, ACWA Power.

NGHC is building the world’s largest carbon free green hydrogen plant in the industrial city of Oxagon in NEOM at a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria )

bindu.rai@lseg.com