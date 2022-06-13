Cairo – ADVA, an Egypt-based lending platform, has secured a six-digit figure in a seed round from Sawari Ventures.

The platform launched its premium programmes that enable customers to have access to funds of up to EGP 1 million, according to a press release.

ADVA aims to expand its business by offering new services, including wedding parties, car maintenance, insurance, and travel.

Founded in 2020, the platform’s business volume amounted to EGP 100 million last year.

The CEO of ADVA, Rania Gaafar, noted: "ADVA uniquely facilitates lending to a broad category of the society, including - but not limited to those who earn basic and supplementary incomes, retirees and self-employed individuals, through financing their essential needs, in a way that helps improve the quality of their lives."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).