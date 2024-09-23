Arab Finance: AstraZeneca Egypt is planning to inject $50 million into new investments in Egypt, equivalent to nearly 50% of the company’s capital, the firm’s Country President Hatem Werdany stated.

The company is currently expanding its factory to increase its production capacity by 1.29 billion tablets to reach 2.195 billion tablets by 2028, Werdany noted.

He revealed that the factory is currently producing a maximum of 900 million tablets annually, with a packaging capacity of 51 million packages through four packaging lines.

Furthermore, the company is considering the possibility of localizing 80% of the units produced in Egypt by 2028, boosting the availability of essential medicines, and doubling investments.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).