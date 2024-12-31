Egypt - The Arab Company for Pharmaceutical Raw Materials (Arab API) and the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), represented by the Economic Zone Investment Company Egypt's first multi-purpose factory for raw pharmaceutical materials, as per a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population.

The factory will be built on 96,828 square meters in Ain Sokhna's industrial zone, with investments totaling $120 million.

It will produce active and inactive raw materials, intermediate materials, and other chemicals essential for pharmaceuticals.

During the singing ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said that the factory’s role in increasing exports, creating opportunities for competition in African and global markets, and boosting the national economy.

The project aligns with Egypt's comprehensive development plan and reflects the government's efforts to attract local and international investments in health and industry.

The Arab API will oversee the construction, management, and operation of the facility while adhering to environmental laws.

The SCZone will provide infrastructure maintenance and support to ensure the project's success.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).