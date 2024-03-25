Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KELIX bio, a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on delivering complex generics.

KELIX bio was founded in 2020, and has since, acquired manufacturing businesses in India, Egypt, Malta and Morocco. It has commercialized a broad range of both oral and injectable formulations covering diverse therapy areas including diabetes, oncology, cardiology, and central nervous systems, a statement on Monday said.

No financial terms for the potential acquisition were disclosed.

Prior to Mubadala’s acquisition, KELIX bio was held by a consortium of investors including Development Partners International (DPI), British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The transaction's completion is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The move aligns with Mubadala's goal to position the UAE prominently in the global life sciences sector, the statement said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

