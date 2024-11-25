RYADH —The Ministry of Energy announced that Saudi Arabia has joined the International Partnership for the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Economy (IPHE) initiative, as part of its efforts to support international efforts to develop this sector.



Saudi Arabia’s accession to this partnership represents a new step that confirms the pioneering role it plays in efforts to enhance sustainability and innovate advanced solutions in the field of clean energy.



It also supports Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become one of the most important producers and exporters of clean hydrogen in the world and achieve zero neutrality by 2060, or before, within the framework of the circular carbon economy approach, and according to the availability of the necessary technologies.



Saudi Arabia’s accession to this partnership confirms its firm vision regarding the role of international cooperation and its importance in achieving a more sustainable energy future.



It also contributes to achieving the goals of “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives, which aim to reduce carbon emissions, in addition to supporting international efforts to stimulate global demand for clean hydrogen and contributing to the development of regulations and standards to enhance the clean hydrogen economy.



The International Partnership for the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Economy is a key platform for enhancing cooperation among member states to accelerate the development and deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies and contribute to a balanced and effective global transition to cleaner and more efficient energy systems.



It also works to exchange knowledge among members, support the development of relevant research and technologies, and raise awareness and education about the importance of clean hydrogen and its pivotal role in achieving sustainable development.



Saudi Arabia is keen to be an active member in many international organizations and initiatives related to the production of clean fuels and low-emission fuels, such as “Innovation Mission” initiative, Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting, Zero Neutrality Forum for Producers, Global Methane Initiative, “Reducing Flaring of Associated Gas from Oil Production by 2030” initiative, Global Methane Pledge, Carbon Capture and Storage Leadership Forum, and other initiatives.



This Joining to support Saudi Arabia ’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of clean hydrogen.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).