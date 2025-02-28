When India hosted the much-anticipated India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 this February, the global energy community turned its attention to the country’s remarkable strides in clean energy transition.

During India Energy Week 2025, India formalised several strategic agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen its energy security, diversify supply sources, and promote innovation in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, described these agreements as pivotal steps toward building a more sustainable and resilient energy future for the country.

The Minister underscored India’s dedication to securing reliable, affordable, and diverse energy supplies while fostering international partnerships in advanced energy technologies.

He highlighted that these collaborations are essential for driving the nation’s energy transition goals and creating a robust, future-ready energy ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Miliband, during an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, praised India as the “world’s inspiration” in the transition to clean energy.

His remarks underscore India’s growing leadership in the global push toward a sustainable energy future.

India’s clean energy transition has been characterised by ambitious targets, innovative policies, and robust international collaborations.

The country has set a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and generate 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

This commitment has driven unprecedented growth in renewable energy sectors like solar, wind, hydro, and green hydrogen.

Solar energy: A bright spot

India has emerged as one of the largest solar power producers globally, thanks to initiatives like the National Solar Mission and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The country recently surpassed the 100 GW milestone of installed renewable energy capacity, with solar power accounting for a significant share.

Large-scale solar parks in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat have become models of efficient and scalable solar infrastructure.

Wind energy: Harnessing the breeze

With a coastline of over 7,500 kilometres, India has immense potential for wind energy.

The government has launched offshore wind energy projects to complement its established onshore wind farms, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

India’s wind energy capacity now exceeds 40 GW, with plans for further expansion through global partnerships.

Green hydrogen: Fueling the future

India’s foray into green hydrogen has attracted international attention.

The launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023 laid the foundation for a hydrogen-based economy.

India’s first hydrogen fuel cell bus, flagged off in New Delhi, symbolises the country’s innovative spirit in adopting hydrogen fuel for public transportation.

India Energy Week 2025

India Energy Week 2025 serves as a crucial platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to discuss strategies for sustainable energy development.

The event is witnessing participation from over 100 countries, including major energy players from Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Key themes of the event include:

Energy security and sustainability: Exploring innovative solutions to balance energy needs with environmental concerns.

Global partnerships: Strengthening bilateral and multilateral collaborations for joint clean energy projects.

Technological innovations: Showcasing breakthroughs in renewable energy technologies and digital solutions for energy efficiency.

UK-India collaboration: A model partnership

The UK’s Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Miliband, highlighted the strong partnership between India and the UK in the clean energy sector.

The UK has been a key collaborator in India’s renewable energy journey, providing technical expertise and financial support for various green energy projects.

The UK-India Green Hydrogen Partnership, launched in 2024, aims to establish joint research and development centres and facilitate hydrogen trade between the two countries.

This partnership reflects the shared vision of both nations to lead the global hydrogen economy.

India’s clean energy transition has received accolades from global organisations like the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The country’s innovative approaches, such as the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme and the Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) mechanism, have been lauded as replicable models for other developing nations.

India’s leadership in the ISA, which now includes over 120 member countries, demonstrates its commitment to promoting solar energy globally.

The ISA’s initiatives, like the Solar Risk Mitigation Initiative, have facilitated investments in solar projects across Africa and Asia.

Despite its impressive achievements, India faces several challenges in its clean energy journey.

The intermittency of renewable sources, the need for advanced energy storage solutions, and the financial viability of large-scale projects remain critical concerns.

To address these challenges, the government is investing heavily in research and development, particularly in battery storage, smart grids, and hydrogen technologies.

Policies like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar module manufacturing aim to build domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on imports.

India Energy Week 2025 will not only showcase India’s achievements in clean energy but also reinforce its role as a global leader in the energy transition.

As the UK’s Ed Miliband aptly remarked, India’s proactive policies, innovative technologies, and inclusive partnerships make it a true inspiration for the world.

As the world grapples with the twin challenges of energy security and climate change, India’s journey offers valuable lessons in balancing growth with sustainability.

With continued international cooperation and a clear vision for the future, India is poised to lead the global clean energy revolution for decades to come.

