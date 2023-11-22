The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Airbus have signed a Declaration of Intent at the third Conference on Aviation Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) in Dubai, with the aim of developing a project to explore the feasibility of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) development and deployment in South America.

This agreement with Airbus, established under the ICAO ACT-SAF initiative, will strive to provide implementation support in phases, initially focused on assisting three ICAO Member States.

The Declaration of Intent is a strong and concrete example of collaborative efforts supporting SAF ramp-up in the region.