Muscat – The City Resilience Forum for Climate Change and Major Incidents opened in Muscat on Monday, bringing together experts from Oman and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to exchange experiences and enhance preparedness for climate-related hazards and major emergencies.

The three-day forum organised by Ministry of Interior aims to establish a unified Gulf knowledge base on city resilience, strengthen regional partnerships, and develop innovative solutions to mitigate the impact of climate risks while ensuring the sustainability of vital infrastructure.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Gen Sulaiman Ali al Husseini, Chairman of Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, and attended by several senior officials and specialists from Oman and abroad.

In his opening remarks, Sayyid Khalifa al Mardas al Busaidi, Secretary General of Ministry of Interior, affirmed that Oman has, over the past decades, placed great importance on risk management and disaster mitigation through the establishment of an integrated national emergency system and adoption of international best practices to enhance urban resilience. He said organising the forum reflects the commitment of the National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) and its subcommittees across the governorates and municipalities to promote institutional cooperation and unified action in managing natural and man-made challenges.

The forum features five main sessions presenting 26 working papers that discuss various aspects of urban preparedness, climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction. It includes interactive panel discussions aimed at producing practical recommendations to strengthen resilience at both national and regional levels.

Maj Talal bin Yaqoub al Hadrami from NCEM delivered a visual presentation outlining the committee’s working mechanisms, organisational structure and the role of supporting agencies in disaster management.

Col Zayed bin Hamad al Junaibi, Head of NCEM, said the forum is an important milestone in efforts to build more resilient and adaptive cities. He added that the scientific discussions would help improve preparedness, integration, and coordination among the various agencies involved in emergency response and crisis management.

Abdulrahman al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Safety Department at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, praised the forum as a leading Gulf platform for exchanging expertise and enhancing cooperation in emergency response, crisis management and business continuity. He stressed that regional collaboration and shared expertise are essential to developing sustainable cities capable of effectively responding to the increasing challenges posed by climate change.

The first day of the forum included sessions that explored the concept of urban resilience, community preparedness, climate change adaptation mechanisms, and the role of security and civil defence agencies in risk management. Discussions also reviewed the impact of climate change on cities, highlighting resilient infrastructure, national preparedness frameworks, and successful early warning practices.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

