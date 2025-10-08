Beeah, the region’s leading sustainability and innovation pioneer, and Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, have entered a strategic partnership to exchange insights, combine expertise, and contribute to sustainable urban progress in Sharjah, where both organizations are headquartered.

By leveraging its total environmental management ecosystem, Beeah said it aims to support Alef in achieving its sustainability goals and further elevating quality of life across its real estate developments in Sharjah.

At the same time, Alef will share insights and expertise with Beeah for its real estate projects within the northern emirate.

"In collaboration with regional and international partners, Beeah is working on some of the most groundbreaking projects in the region. We have always recognised the power of collaboration to realise our ambitions. Our strategic partnership with Alef will bring a new dimension of expertise and insights to several of our projects," remarked its Group CEO and Vice Chairman Khaled Al Huraimel.

Beeah and Alef Group will collaborate to implement best practices, while exploring resource and talent sharing to deliver world-class projects for Sharjah’s sustainable urban landscape, he stated.

Alef Group CEO Raed Al Nuaimi said: "Our partnership with Beeah reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping exceptional communities and landmark projects in Sharjah. With our combined expertise, we aim to deliver destinations that not only meet global benchmarks but also champion sustainability, well-being, and long-term value."

"By exchanging expertise and insights, Beeah and Alef Group seek to underscore Sharjah’s position as regional hub for sustainable innovation, future-ready developments and elevated quality of living," he added.

