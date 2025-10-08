MUSCAT - Oman Environmental Services Holding Company “be’ah” is participating in the Home & Building Expo 2025, highlighting its key projects and achievements in construction and demolition (C&D) waste management. The company’s efforts reflect its leadership in environmental sustainability and its ability to transform challenges into economic opportunities that support the circular economy in the Sultanate of Oman.

Since commencing operations in this sector in 2015, be’ah has received more than 21 million tonnes of C&D waste. Treatment operations began in 2019, during which over 16 million tonnes were successfully processed between 2019 and 2025. These initiatives have enabled the company to recycle waste into usable products.

Currently, be’ah manages 32 sites across the Sultanate of Oman dedicated to receiving C&D waste, including 10 specialised facilities equipped with advanced machinery to produce high-quality materials such as sand and aggregates. These recycled products are reintroduced into the local market, reducing pressure on natural resources while also creating economic value through locally managed contracts.

Shadiya bint Saleh al Hashmiyah, Senior Manager of Special Waste Streams at be’ah, stated that the company’s participation in the exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase its achievements in transforming construction and demolition waste into value-added resources, while strengthening partnerships with stakeholders to promote the adoption of sustainable environmental practices.

Beyond its environmental role, be’ah emphasises that its overall strategic direction across all projects is also investment-driven. The company aims to generate economic opportunities by turning waste into valuable products, encouraging private sector involvement and driving innovative sustainability-focused ventures that contribute to national growth.

be’ah reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with public and private entities to foster a culture of sustainable construction and to develop innovative solutions that keep pace with the Sultanate of Oman’s urban expansion, in line with its vision: “Together, we preserve our beautiful Oman”.

