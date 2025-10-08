MUSCAT - Hydrom, the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy has signed a strategic agreement with Ankaa Space & Technologies LLC to operate and manage wind measurement stations across the Sultanate of Oman.

The partnership aims to improve the accuracy and continuity of renewable resource assessments, generating high-quality data essential for planning and accelerating large-scale green hydrogen projects.

Eng Abdulaziz bin Said al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said: “This agreement represents a key step in engaging Omani enterprises and talent in delivering green hydrogen projects. Hydrom will provide technical guidance, work plans and training programmes to equip Omani professionals with expertise in wind and solar resource measurement, station operations and data management”.

Mohammed al Riyami, CEO of Ankaa Space & Technologies, added: “We are committed to implementing this agreement to the highest standards and building national capabilities in renewable resource measurement. This collaboration sets a model for effective public–private partnership and supports Oman’s goal of localising value chains”.

The initiative strengthens Oman’s renewable energy sector by enhancing data reliability, expanding local participation and deepening technical capabilities. It reinforces the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a structured, investment-ready ecosystem and a trusted regional hub for green hydrogen production and export.

