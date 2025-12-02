Muscat – Oman is pressing forward with seven green hydrogen projects that together aim to produce 1mn tonnes of hydrogen annually by 2030, marking a major shift from planning to full-scale execution, a senior official announced on Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) 2025, Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said the projects are “progressing according to plan”, underscoring the sultanate’s rising momentum in the global clean-energy race.

The three-day summit, held under the theme ‘Bridging Gaps, Driving Action’ at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, is organised by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in cooperation with Hydrom. It brings together policymakers, industry leaders and investors to review regulations, assess market trends and explore new investment opportunities in the emerging hydrogen economy.

Opening the event, H E Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, said the summit reflects Oman’s “ongoing efforts to strengthen energy security at home and abroad, and to position Oman as a central hub for low-carbon hydrogen industries”.

He noted that the government has spent recent years building “clear policies and strong regulatory foundations” to support a sector poised for rapid growth.

“Oman’s progress in energy has always been about turning challenges into opportunities,” he said. “What began decades ago with the use of associated gas became a cornerstone of the global energy system. Today, we are seeing similar evolution in solar, wind and hydrogen.”

Delivering the keynote, Shidhani said Oman’s national hydrogen framework – built around defined land allocation, policy clarity and structured investment channels – has now matured into an integrated programme linking infrastructure, regulation and development pipelines.

“Less than three years after setting the framework, the programme has entered a phase of coordinated execution,” he noted. Seven projects, with a combined targeted output of 1mn tonnes of green hydrogen annually, are progressing through milestones. Two other schemes were concluded by mutual agreement after developers reassessed market conditions.

The ACME Duqm Project is the first large-scale development to move into construction, marking a milestone for the country’s green hydrogen ambitions.

Its first phase, now under development, it aims to produce 17,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year by 2027. Two additional phases will significantly expand output, ultimately targeting over 150,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 800,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.

“With investment deployed, equipment ordered and construction underway, the project stands as tangible proof of Oman’s shift from strategy to implementation,” Shidhani said.

He described Oman’s approach as resolving a “competitive trilemma” faced by global hydrogen producers: cost, execution and market proximity.

“While most markets are solving for two, Oman is building for all three,” he said, citing the country’s renewable-resource potential, governance framework and strategic geography.

