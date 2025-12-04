MUSCAT - Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO), a subsidiary of OQ Group, reaffirmed its strategic role in Oman’s clean energy landscape by participating in the Green Hydrogen Summit — Oman 2025, which concluded in Muscat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The company highlighted two major partnerships that continue to underpin the Sultanate of Oman’s hydrogen ecosystem: its appointment by Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) as the national champion for green ammonia storage and export; and its established joint venture with Royal Vopak to develop world-class storage infrastructure in Al Duqm.

In June 2025, Hydrom named OTTCO the National Champion for the storage and export of green ammonia in Dhofar and Al Duqm. This longstanding appointment reflects Hydrom’s confidence in OTTCO’s ability to provide reliable midstream infrastructure that supports Oman’s emerging hydrogen value chain and strengthens the country’s readiness for large-scale green fuels export.

In parallel, OTTCO’s joint venture with Vopak, officially established by signing the shareholder Agreement in October this year, continues to progress in the development of integrated storage and terminal facilities in Al Duqm. The JV aims to serve both traditional and renewable energy markets, reinforcing the region’s position as a strategic hub that supports global energy transition pathways.

By bringing these partnerships into focus at the summit, OTTCO is demonstrating how its midstream capabilities from crude oil storage to green ammonia export infrastructure, play a vital role in enabling the Sultanate of Oman’s clean energy ambitions.

Eng Salim bin Marhoon al Hashmi, Managing Director of OTTCO, said: “Our longstanding collaboration with Hydrom, together with our joint venture with Vopak, forms a strong foundation for enabling Oman’s clean energy vision. These partnerships reflect our commitment to developing future-fuel infrastructure that supports the complete hydrogen and green ammonia value chain. OTTCO is proud to align with national priorities and contribute to positioning Oman as a competitive global hub for sustainable energy”.

Eng Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom said, “In Oman’s hydrogen ecosystem, every partnership serves a structural purpose. The collaboration with OTTCO is part of building the backbone of an export-ready system, linking project delivery with storage, handling and international offtake. As we enter the execution phase, such alignment across public champions ensures that Oman’s hydrogen industry develops as a coordinated whole, grounded in infrastructure, policy and market readiness”.

These established partnerships underscore Oman’s forward-looking strategy to diversify its energy portfolio, strengthen industrial capabilities and develop world-class infrastructure that supports global demand for zero-carbon fuels.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).