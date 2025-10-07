Oman Across Ages Museum signs a cooperation agreement at its headquarters in the Wilayat of Manah with BP Oman to fund and implement a project for installing a grid-connected solar system with a capacity of 800 kW and an annual output of approximately 1,300 megawatt-hours (MWh) at the Museum's facilities.

The project will contribute to reducing approximately 780 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions resulting from conventional energy consumption, reported ONA.

This move leverages sustainable solutions for operating the Museum's facilities and lowering its environmental footprint, aligning with its national and cultural mission to highlight Omani identity and protect its resources for future generations.

Al Yaqdhan Al Harthy, Director General of the Oman Across Ages Museum, who signed the agreement on the Museum's behalf, stated that the solar energy project will provide a cultural and educational environment for the Museum's visitors and researchers in the field of solar energy to observe this system up close.

Haifa Al Mukhaldi, Electrical Engineering and Renewable Energy Specialist at the Diwan of Royal Court, who is tasked with managing and following up on the project, noted that the project reinforces the concept of sustainable buildings that are environmentally conscious and invest in technology to serve culture and society.

She added that the project will be constructed over an area of 8,000 square meters and will contain 1,292 solar panels.

The agreement includes several key clauses, most notably contributing to achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 related to renewable energy and sustainability, reducing CO2 emissions from traditional energy consumption, and enhancing community awareness about the importance of clean energy.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).