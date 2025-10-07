Doha - Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2025, the country’s largest community-focused initiative, will return for the 10th time, led by Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. Scheduled to take place from 1–8 November, QSW 2025 aims to encourage Qatar’s community, government, NGOs, and private sector entities to take part in various sustainability-focused activities, events, and projects.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, executive director of Earthna, expressed the significance of QSW 2025, stating: “Over the past decade, Qatar Sustainability Week has grown from an awareness campaign into a nationwide movement driving measurable change. The movement has engaged more than 750,000 people across schools, businesses, cultural institutions, and civil society, strengthening QSW’s role as a keystone of the nation’s sustainability journey. We sincerely thank our long-term partners for their support, in particular the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.”

Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sada, assistant undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs, reaffirmed the ministry’s strong support for the initiative, which aligns with its strategic mission to foster collaboration between institutions and communities while raising public environmental awareness. These efforts, he said, are vital for protecting Qatar’s environment and achieving long-term sustainability.

Al-Sada underscored the Ministry’s commitment to promoting national initiatives that support Qatar’s journey toward environmental sustainability. He commended Earthna’s role in organizing the event and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between individuals and national institutions to advance Qatar’s National Vision, where social and economic development go hand in hand with environmental sustainability.

QSW 2025 will bring together several strategic partners this year including the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation’s (KAHRAMAA) Tarsheed program, Qatar Museums,The British Council, QRDI Council, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Enbat Holding, United Development Company, Qatar University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, QF’s Green Island, Mathaf,Qatar Chamber, Doha Festival City, and The Gate Mall.

This edition’s community partners include The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development,Deap Qatar Conservation, Planeed, QF Alumni, Sustainability Hive, Qatar Businesswomen Association, the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, the German Business Council, the US-Qatar Business Council, the French Business Council, the Indian Business and Professionals Council, SDG Ambassadors, Rayyan Water and Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre.

In addition, Marhaba, ILoveQatar, and This is Qatar are this year’s media partners. These partners will play a crucial role in delivering an engaging and impactful program, contributing to Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

Since it was first launched in 2016, QSW has grown in prominence, drawing increasing participation and interest each year. QSW 2025 is set to offer more opportunities for individuals and organizations to get involved and make adifference.

