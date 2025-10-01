Siemens Mobility is showcasing its innovative rail solutions at Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi, highlighting how its technologies are scaling networks, advancing digitalization, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Through its participation, Siemens Mobility underscores its role in pioneering desert-proof mobility solutions and supporting the future of sustainable transport in the region, the company said.

Hosted by Etihad Rail, the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference opens today (September 30) and will run till October 2 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity’.

Aimed at highlighting the role of rail in sustainable transport expansion, the second edition of the international forum will host more than 20,000 professionals shaping global transport ecosystems from 100+ countries and feature over 200 exhibitors.

During the conference, Siemens Mobility’s thought leaders will share their perspectives on sustainable, comfortable, and cost-effective rail traffic. Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, will offer a glimpse into the future of high-speed rail, and Léon Soulier, CEO Turnkey Business Unit and CEO Middle East & Africa at Siemens Mobility, will examine stakeholder collaboration strategies for high-speed rail success. Ayman Ashour, CEO of Siemens Mobility Turnkey MEA and Siemens Mobility UAE, will discuss next-generation high-speed mobility technologies. On the technical conference, Siemens Mobility experts will delve into AI-powered rail infrastructure applications and the evolution of communications-based train control (CBTC) with cloud technology, and its latest innovative rolling stock solutions.

“At Siemens Mobility, we are committed to delivering sustainable rail solutions, driven by urbanization, digitization, globalization, and demographic changes,” said Ayman Ashour. “We aim to mitigate climate change and resource depletion by fast-tracking decarbonization and dematerialization across the mobility value chain. We believe high-speed rail has the potential to serve as a catalyst for national development while aligning with countries’ emission reduction visions, such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

“We are keen to collaborate with our partners and customers to deliver the first high-speed rail solution in the UAE,” he added. “Our participation in Global Rail 2025 reflects this excitement and our broader commitment to transforming mobility for everyone.”

Siemens Mobility has made a significant contribution to advancing the MEA region’s rail journey. The company was instrumental in bringing to life several regional and global firsts. These include the GCC’s first ETCS Level 1 solution on the Dammam–Riyadh Line in Saudi Arabia and the world’s first catenary- and third-rail-free light rail transit (LRT) system in Qatar Education City. Siemens Mobility is also playing a key role in building Egypt’s high-speed rail network and implementing the first cross-border signaling solution between the UAE and Oman.

Visitors to Siemens Mobility’s booth will have the opportunity to engage with experts and explore how the company’s advanced technologies redefine what is possible in the region’s extreme environmental conditions. Under the motto ‘Transform mobility in the UAE’, Siemens Mobility will present its latest innovative solutions for more sustainable, comfortable, and effective rail traffic. These include the high-speed train Velaro Novo, Railigent X, Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over the European Train Control System (ETCS), Signaling X, Trainguard MT, Sqills S3 Passenger, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solution, and Siemens Xcelerator.

Heading to Egypt soon, Velaro sets a new benchmark for high-speed trains with enhanced cooling capacity, low maintenance costs, reduced energy consumption, maximized availability, and improved passenger comfort. Relevant to the region, the train operates efficiently in temperatures exceeding 50°C and resists sand infiltration and UV damage.

Railigent X - a cloud-based application suite - combines IoT and AI to optimize rail assets. It seamlessly integrates with other systems or partner applications through APIs, providing end-to-end process optimization. Also, it can reduce costs due to service delays by up to 40%, minimize unscheduled depot stops by up to 30%, and lower maintenance costs by up to 15%.

ATO “Automatic Train Operation” over ETCS enables efficient use of shared tracks to meet the growing demand for rail transport capacity. Signaling X is a common computing platform that allows for seamless control and operation of signaling applications.

Trainguard MT is the world's leading automatic train control system for mass transit.

Sqills S3 Passenger is a mission-critical software solution for inventory, reservation, and ticketing.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) combines mobility services such as long-distance and suburban trains, buses, e-scooters, bike/car sharing, etc. in one app.

Siemens Xcelerator is an open digital business platform that connects the rail asset owners, operators, and maintainers in one mobility ecosystem to help unlock additional rail capacity.

Siemens Mobility can be found at booth 4B50 at Global Rail 2025, hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).