MANAMA — King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Al-Safriya Palace in Manama.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Bahrain and its people.

King Hamad conveyed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince, expressing his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people.

The two leaders reviewed the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation at all levels. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Naif Al-Sudairi and several officials.

