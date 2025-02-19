The Egyptian Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation has organised a roundtable to review preliminary studies for a project aimed at adapting the northern Delta region to the effects of sea level rise. The project is being carried out in collaboration with the European Union and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Representatives from the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, and the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation also participated in the roundtable, which focused on the “Adaptation of the Northern Delta Affected by Sea Level Rise” project. The project forms part of the food pillar of the Country Platform for the “NWFE” (Nexus on Water, Food and Energy) Program.

The initiative is part of national efforts led by the Ministry of Planning to implement nine projects under the “NWFE” program across the water, food, and energy sectors. These projects aim to enhance the transition to a green economy and implement Egypt’s National Climate Change Strategy (NCCS) 2050.

Rania A. Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, emphasised continued coordination with relevant ministries and authorities to finalise technical studies for water and food projects within the “NWFE” program. This, she said, is part of the state’s efforts to promote the green economy transition and expand mitigation and adaptation projects related to climate change.

Al-Mashat also noted that contracts for renewable energy projects with a capacity of 4.2 GW have already been signed under the energy sector, out of a total target of 10 GW.

The project aims to benefit approximately 10 million citizens, empower smallholder farmers to implement adaptation policies addressing sea-level rise, and strengthen rural communities’ responses to disasters and the impacts of sea-level rise. It also aims to encourage agricultural diversification for food security and income growth, and reduce internal migration from affected areas to cities. The project targets the governorates of Kafr El-Sheikh, Beheira, Damietta, Dakahlia, and Port Said. Its goals include preserving fertile agricultural land and expanding reclaimed desert land.

The European Union is providing €125,000 in financing, and the European Investment Bank is offering a grant of €300,000 to fund consultancy services and complete necessary studies for project implementation. The funding will focus on formulating tools and mechanisms to attract, stimulate, and involve the private sector in the project. This aims to develop alternatives to reduce and rationalise public spending, enhance the value of private spending, and attract investments.

The “NWFE” program is described as a model for country platforms based on country ownership, representing an effective regional model and approach for financing to address climate change issues. It addresses mitigation, adaptation, and resilience, with a focus on a just transition to a green economy and provides an effective human-centered approach to address the impacts of climate change and its driving factors.

The program follows a development financing pattern that provides blended financing tools. It is based on both the country’s development efforts and national ministries in all sectors, the development financing provided by development partners, as well as attracting the private sector through investments. Additionally, it benefits from consultancy services and expertise from relevant entities to enhance the efficiency and viability of projects, making them attractive to funding sources.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

