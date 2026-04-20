Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment company, has announced its 2025 milestones, which included expanding its renewable energy portfolio across Africa and Central Asia, contributing to the supply of electricity to more than 500,000 homes.

GSU’s 2025 milestones reflect a year of execution across complex and underserved markets, where GSU delivered projects on accelerated timelines across diverse operating environments. In countries where energy access remains inconsistent, the company’s work has increasingly focused on bringing reliable power closer to the communities that depend on it.

The activity signals a shift from standalone developments to a more integrated model spanning generation, manufacturing, and market expansion, alongside a growing focus on localising renewable energy value chains.

This is reflected in its industrial investment in Egypt, which moves part of the production process nearer to regional demand and reduces reliance on external supply chains.

Mohammed AlDhaheri, the Chairman of GSU, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Resources Investment, said the company’s 2025 performance reflects a clear strategic direction.

“2025 reflects a clear direction for GSU — scaling our presence across key markets while building the infrastructure needed to support long-term energy transitions,” he said.

“Our focus remains on delivering practical solutions that combine speed, resilience, and local impact,” he added.

In Chad, GSU commissioned the 50-megawatt Noor Chad solar plant with a 5MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in N’Djamena, delivered in a record timeframe of eight months and now supplying electricity to more than 250,000 homes, marking one of the country’s first large-scale renewable energy projects.

Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of GSU, was also awarded the “Officer of the National Order of Chad” by President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, one of the country’s highest honours, in recognition of his role in delivering the Noor Chad solar project in record time.

In the Central African Republic, the company broke ground on a 50 MW solar facility with 10 MWh BESS, expected to power more than 300,000 households and cut over 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Across its African portfolio, GSU said it has more than 150 megawatts of solar capacity under development and delivery, supported by over 35 megawatt-hours of battery storage, as it scales renewable energy deployment in markets where electricity access remains limited.

Across its portfolio, GSU’s projects are expected to deliver measurable environmental gains, including the avoidance of more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually from its Central African Republic project and around 68,000 tonnes per year from the Chad plant.

The reductions reflect a broader shift in emerging markets toward integrating renewable generation and storage to reduce reliance on diesel-based power systems, which remain a primary source of electricity in many of these countries.

Beyond project development, GSU expanded its role across the energy value chain. In Egypt, the company joined an international consortium to develop the Atum Solar manufacturing facility in Ain Sokhna, a $220 million investment that will include 2 gigawatts of solar module manufacturing capacity and is expected to create more than 800 direct jobs.

Separately, GSU entered Central Asia through the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Uzbekistan-based Yashil Energiya, expanding into distributed solar, electric vehicle charging, and mini hydropower projects.

Alshimmari said the company’s 2025 progress reflects a broader shift in how it is building for the future.

“2025 was a year of execution for GSU through delivering projects, entering new markets, and expanding our role across the renewable energy value chain,” he said. “2026 is the year of expansion, as we intend to build on that foundation by extending our footprint further across Africa and Latin America, while continuing to localise energy solutions closer to the markets they serve.”

“In 2025, we demonstrated our ability to deliver in underserved and complex markets within record timeframes,” he said. “That consistency - delivering in difficult environments, at pace - is what defines GSU and will continue to guide our growth into 2026,” he added.

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