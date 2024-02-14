DUBAI: Convening under the theme of "Shaping Future Governments", the current World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 serves as a catalyst for enhanced collaboration between governmental and private sector entities, fostering international cooperation towards solutions for global challenges.

Centred around empowering the youth for a prosperous future, a session titled “How Can the Private Sector Foster the Minds of the Future?” today explored the role of private sector and governments in education and fostering the minds of the youth.

The session gathered a number of experts such as Matt Dalio, Founder of Endless, who is a tech entrepreneur passionate about creating accessible computing solutions, Aparna Bawa, Chief Operating Officer at Zoom Video Communications and Helena Lersch, Vice President at TikTok, who is leading a team driving government relations and policy programmes.

The discussion underscored the critical importance of education. Participants emphasised that had past generations been equipped with adequate knowledge and skills, challenges like climate change could have been mitigated. Through facilitated discussions, the session yielded a range of innovative solutions and policy recommendations for accelerating education and expanding its reach beyond traditional domains.

Launched by the UAE, WGS is playing a significant role in shaping the world's future.

A global platform for engagement, WGS 2024 is a vibrant forum for discussion and action. With over 4,000 participants from diverse sectors, the summit features 110 interactive sessions led by 200 speakers from 80 international, regional, and intergovernmental organisations.