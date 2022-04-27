The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods and a lifting all EU anti-dumping and safeguard measures on Ukrainian steel exports to help its economy during the war with Russia.

"This far-reaching step is designed to help boost Ukraine's exports to the EU. It will help alleviate the difficult situation of Ukrainian producers and exporters in the face of Russia's military invasion," the Commission said in a statement.

The move, which grants Ukraine a zero tariff, zero quota access to the EU market, will now need to be agreed on by the European Parliament and EU governments to come into force.

"These measures will directly help Ukrainian producers and exporters. They will inject confidence into the Ukrainian economy," Commission Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Last year, bilateral EU-Ukraine trade was more than 52 billion euros.

With Ukrainian shipping via the Black Sea now cut off by the Russian navy, the EU has also moved to help land transport of Ukrainian goods by liberalising the conditions for Ukrainian truck drivers, facilitating transit and the use of EU infrastructure.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)



