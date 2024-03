British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday his government's long term ambition was to end unfairness within the tax system, a day after his finance minister announced a rate cut for social security contributions.

Sunak told BBC Radio 2: "I want to go further, our long term ambition is to end the unfairness and the complexity in the system. And I want a simpler, fairer tax system."

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)