Arab Finance: Germany-based company BAMAG is developing a wastewater treatment plant in Egypt, with investments exceeding €15 million, the company’s representative Mansour Iskander announced.

During his meeting with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, Iskander noted that the facility will be implemented in partnership with the Egyptian Maintenance Company (San Misr) and backed by European sustainability funds.

Iskander noted that BAMAG leverages EU financing, especially from the European Investment Bank (EIB), allocated to support climate action and pollution reduction projects in Egypt.

This came during El-Khatib’s meeting with representatives of an international industrial alliance to explore investment opportunities in industrial wastewater treatment technologies and review prospects for expansion into African markets via Egypt.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for technology transfer and local industry development in line with Egypt’s objectives to support water security and drive sustainable growth.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).