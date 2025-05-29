Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved two draft resolutions authorizing the issuance of non-circulating commemorative silver coins to mark major national milestones, as per a statement.

A 25-pound silver coin will be issued to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, while a 50-pound coin will commemorate the golden jubilee of Zagazig University.

The cabinet also approved the Egyptian Tax Authority’s (ETA) contract with e-tax, a technology company specializing in tax solutions. Under the agreement, e-tax will provide technical support services and develop applications in line with the authority’s operational mandates.

In the energy and manufacturing sectors, the cabinet approved the Egyptian Petrochemicals Company's contract with the Arab Organization for Industrialization’s (AOI) engine factory to supply components for tanks and heat exchangers used in control units.

The factory was selected due to its specialization and capacity to meet the required specifications and efficiency standards.

